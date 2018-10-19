Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Buffalo Catholic Diocese acknowledges federal inquiry

October 19, 2018 4:24 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Diocese of Buffalo says federal investigators looking into clergy sexual misconduct collected documents in June, but haven’t been in contact since then.

The diocese acknowledged the federal inquiry late Thursday amid reports the Justice Department has opened investigations across neighboring Pennsylvania into the Roman Catholic Church’s handling of child sex-abuse allegations against priests.

There is no evidence the two investigations are related.

Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone has been under increasing pressure to resign over his handling of complaints against priests accused of misconduct with children and adults.

The interest by federal investigators pre-dates the launch of a separate statewide civil investigation by New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood.

A spokeswoman for the diocese didn’t return calls Friday seeking additional details.

