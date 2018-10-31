Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Chef who exposed himself at women-focused party steps down

October 31, 2018 6:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina chef who exposed his genitalia and buttocks at an event showcasing women-owned businesses says he’ll seek counseling.

Mike Ray tells The Post & Courier he’s “always been the life of the party,” but says he realized pulling his pants down “didn’t go over so well.”

Around 40 people had gathered Friday at Ray’s One Broad for the reception featuring designers and high-end artisan goods dealers.

Event organizers say Ray put himself between a camera and three women before dropping his pants to his ankles. Ray says he’s apologized to the people involved, but organizer Erin Reitz says he just called her husband.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ray announced Monday he’s giving up day-to-day duties at One Broad and Normandy Farm Bakery.

Charleston police are investigating.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.