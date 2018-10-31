Chicago officer convicted in shooting returns to court

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke has returned to court for the first time since a jury found him guilty in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke wore a yellow prison jumpsuit Wednesday as a judge set a Dec. 14 court date to hear motions. No sentencing date has been set.

Van Dyke’s lawyers filed motions asking for a new trial and to have the verdict tossed out. They argue that there wasn’t enough evidence for a conviction.

A jury convicted the white ex-officer on Oct. 5 of one count of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each time he shot the black 17-year-old. Legal experts say it’s unclear how long Van Dyke’s sentence can or must be.

