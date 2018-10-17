Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

City: Don’t punish kids over show with police at gunpoint

October 17, 2018 7:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — After initially expressing outrage, leaders in one Mississippi city now say high school band students should not be punished for a performance that depicted police officers being held at gunpoint.

The Daily Leader reports the Brookhaven mayor and aldermen are asking the Mississippi High School Activities Association to lift a performance suspension from the band at Jackson’s Forest Hill High School.

The band did its halftime show, using fake guns, Oct. 5 in Brookhaven — six days after two Brookhaven police officers were shot to death on duty.

The band director, Demetri Jones, says it was a scene from the 2002 movie “John Q,” about a man who takes hostages to get medical treatment for his child.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jones says he will fight the Jackson superintendent’s recommendation that he be fired.

___

Information from: The Daily Leader, http://www.dailyleader.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers