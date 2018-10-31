Listen Live Sports

Cops: Woman strangles bouncer she thought slapped her bottom

October 31, 2018 10:54 am
 
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a woman choked a nightclub bouncer into unconsciousness after she mistakenly thought he had slapped her buttocks.

Police in Plattsburgh, New York, tell the Press-Republican that 22-year-old Kierah Lagrave, of Plattsburgh, was at the Five1Eight nightclub the night of Oct. 20 when someone hit her from behind.

Police Chief Levi Ritter says say the club’s surveillance video shows the 125-pound woman walking up behind a bouncer and choking him until he falls unconscious to the floor.

Ritter says the video also shows Lagrave’s friend slapping her on the buttocks beforehand.

Police tracked down Lagrave and charged her with a felony count of strangulation. She was released on her own recognizance.

Her attorney would not comment on the case.

