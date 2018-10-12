Listen Live Sports

Couple wanted for 19 years on drug charges caught in Mexico

October 12, 2018 7:21 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple on the run from drug charges for nearly 19 years is in custody after law officers tracked them down to a beach resort in western Mexico.

U.S. Marshals Service said Friday that agents last week arrested 61-year-old Robert Edward Freer and his wife, 52-year-old Wendy Dehaven Freer. They were indicted in 1999 on federal charges of money laundering and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Bryan Konig said the Freers were accused of distributing large amounts of marijuana on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The couple owned and operated a quiet, vacation rental resort on San Pedrito Beach on Mexico’s Baja peninsula.

