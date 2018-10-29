Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Day care centers to open at schools after Hurricane Michael

October 29, 2018 7:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — In Florida, schools have yet to reopen in an area heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael, and the biggest roadblocks have been securing housing and child care for teachers and staff. So the Bay District Schools are opening child-care sites as classes resume early next month.

The district also is holding a job fair Tuesday to hire qualified child-care credentialed workers.

Many child care centers were damaged when the hurricane tore through the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10.

District communications director Sharon Michalik tells the News Herald that the sites will be set up at several locations, so that one will be close by wherever a district employee works.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president