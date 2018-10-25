Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Death of Texas baby found in hot day care van ruled homicide

October 25, 2018 2:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities have ruled the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found in a hot van outside a Houston day care a homicide and are forwarding the case to a grand jury for review.

The Harris County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday that Raymond Pryer Jr. died of hyperthermia.

Harris County Precinct 1 constable officials say the boy was found unresponsive in the van at Discovering Me Academy in July when his father arrived to pick him up. Authorities have said the child was in the van for 3 ½ hours and that its interior was 113 degrees (45 Celsius).

The state revoked the day care center’s permit last month, forcing it to close.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Houston police told KTRK-TV that the case will now go before a grand jury.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War