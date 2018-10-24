Denver police sergeant charged with assaulting teenager

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a second-degree assault charge against a Denver police officer accused of beating a 17-year-old suspect with a metal baton, breaking his nose and leg.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office formally filed the charge Wednesday against 50-year-old Sgt. Joseph Rodarte, who was arrested Thursday.

Rodarte could not be reached Wednesday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney to comment on the charge.

Denver officials said he has been suspended without pay.

Court records say Rodarte and other officers responded to an Aug. 22 complaint about a person yelling obscenities. The records say the teen was running from police when Rodarte struck him several times.

The teen, who has not been named, faces charges of resisting and interfering with police.

