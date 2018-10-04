Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Deputies aid woman after her motorized wheelchair lost power

October 4, 2018 6:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies went the extra mile for a woman after her motorized wheelchair ran out of power.

The wheelchair wouldn’t fit in their patrol car and the woman did not want to leave it behind. So in a video posted on Facebook, one of the deputies pushed her back to her Lancaster, California, home.

His partner teased him about the “slow” pace of the trip, which was about a mile (kilometer). The woman is heard on the video chuckling about that.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor