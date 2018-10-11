Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Diary aids understanding of Revolutionary War lake battle

October 11, 2018 3:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The rediscovery of a Revolutionary War diary belonging to one of the American commanders of the Battle of Valcour Island is offering historians a fresh first-person view of the fight that historians credit with helping the fledgling United States of America survive.

The diary of Col. Edward Wigglesworth, the third in command of the American fleet during the Lake Champlain battle that began 242 years ago Thursday, was thought lost. But it was rediscovered earlier this year by an amateur historian.

Excerpts from the diary had been published decades ago, but students of the battle wanted the original.

Previously published excerpts contained minor errors that delayed historians’ ability to identify a gunboat found on the lake bottom.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Historians say the Battle of Valcour Island made possible the 1777 American victory at the Battle of Saratoga.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown