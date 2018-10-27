Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Powerball numbers drawn for $750M jackpot

October 27, 2018 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The winning numbers for the estimated $750 million Powerball game have been drawn.

The numbers picked in Saturday night’s drawing are 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, with a Powerball of 4. It’s not immediately clear if there is a winner for the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

This comes four days after someone won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest prize . The ticket was sold in South Carolina.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, and the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The $750 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. A winner who opted for cash would get $428.6 million.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory