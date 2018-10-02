Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 dead in crash after driver doesn’t stop for Chicago police

October 2, 2018 11:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a speeding car who failed to stop for police caused a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side, killing a 3-year-old boy from Indiana and two men.

Chicago police say the driver fled the scene on foot Monday night. He hasn’t been caught.

Police say officers in a marked vehicle saw the car speeding, turned on emergency lights and followed the vehicle, but they stopped the pursuit and the car kept going. Police say the speeding car ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle that then hit two more vehicles in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday identified the dead as 3-year-old Cabari Turner of Gary, Indiana; 25-year-old Chrishawn Turner of Chicago; and 24-year-old Antonio Cowan of Chicago.

Advertisement

A 2-year-old girl and two women also were injured.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers gets Michael storm update at headquarters

Today in History

1968: NASA launches first manned Apollo mission