Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Estimated $750M Powerball jackpot would be 4th-largest win

October 25, 2018 7:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Lottery players will have a chance at securing an estimated $750 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing — potentially the fourth-largest win in U.S. lottery history.

A single ticket sold in South Carolina won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, making it the second-largest jackpot won.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)

3. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

4. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

5. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

6. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

7. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

        Commentary: The workforce is not our problem in government

8. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

9. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

10. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, California)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

___

For the AP’s complete coverage of the lottery: https://apnews.com/Lottery

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War