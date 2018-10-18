Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-head of juvenile detention sites faces child porn charges

October 18, 2018 12:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A former head of two Alaska juvenile detention facilities has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors announced the charge Wednesday against 54-year-old Dennis Weston.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports Weston is the former superintendent of McLaughlin Youth Center in Anchorage.

He’s also the former head of the Johnson Youth Center in Juneau.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The indictment alleges that Weston possessed digital depictions of minors engaged in explicit sexual conduct.

Weston was hired as a juvenile justice officer in 1992 and rose to be division operations manager. He was placed on administrative leave June 26 and resigned a month later.

Weston’s phone number was not immediately available and his attorney is not listed in online court documents.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

        Engagement is up again in 2018 FEVS, but satisfaction with pay, performance are in the cellar

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers