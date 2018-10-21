Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Falling palm tree kills woman in hammock in Florida

October 21, 2018 1:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a woman lying on a hammock was killed after a palm tree fell on her.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officers say 20-year-old Isabel Melendez was in the hammock on Egmont Key Park on Saturday in late afternoon.

The palm tree crashed on her, and she was taken to a hospital in St. Petersburg, where she later died of her injuries.

Officers said her death wasn’t suspicious.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle