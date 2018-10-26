Listen Live Sports

Federal stream gauge information knocked out in 43 states

October 26, 2018
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say about 10 percent of a national network of 8,300 stream gauges used to measure potential flooding isn’t reporting information and workers are giving highest priority to fixing gauges where expected rainfall could cause flooding.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Friday it’s working with the National Weather Service and other agencies to determine which gauges in 43 states should get back online first.

A type of computer chip failed in 1,100 gauges for unknown reasons about a week ago. Workers are replacing the chips that transmit information to a satellite.

Stream gauge information is used by emergency responders for possible flooding, city managers for safe drinking water, irrigation users, energy producers and water recreation enthusiasts.

Officials say they’re working overtime to fix the problem, but it will take several weeks.

