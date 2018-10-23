Listen Live Sports

Feds: Guard killed in Louisiana robbery shot by co-worker

October 23, 2018 1:33 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an armored truck guard who died in a bank robbery attempt in New Orleans last year was shot by a co-worker trying to stop the holdup.

The New Orleans Advocate reported the statement Monday in the trial of two men charged in the May 31, 2017, attempted robbery of a Loomis armored truck at a bank.

Twenty-five-year-old Jerome Kieffer and his father, 54-year-old Armstead Kieffer, are accused of murder.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Haller said 33-year-old Jimmy McBride was struck by a co-worker’s shot as McBride lay next to the driver’s door.

Even though prosecutors and defense attorneys agree the robbers didn’t shoot McBride, the Kieffers face life in prison if they’re convicted of setting off the chain of events that ended in his death.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

