Florence death toll in North Carolina rises by 2, to 39

October 2, 2018 1:35 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The number of deaths in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence has risen by two, bringing the state’s total to 39.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced in a statement Tuesday that the two fatalities involved people killed during storm cleanup last month.

The governor’s office says a 47-year-old man was found dead outside a Duplin County home on Sept. 21 due to a head injury he received after falling from a ladder while repairing storm damage. Officials say a 69-year-old man in Pender County died on Sept. 22 after falling from a roof while cleaning storm debris and repairing damage.

Florence dumped more than 30 inches (75 centimeters) of rain in parts of eastern North Carolina last month. Tens of thousands of buildings were damaged and thousands of homes were rendered uninhabitable.

