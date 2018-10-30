Listen Live Sports

Florida helicopter crash kills 2, injures 1

October 30, 2018 5:40 pm
 
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter has crashed into a mobile home park in Florida, killing two and injuring another.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement on Twitter that the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say two people in the helicopter were killed, and one person was injured on the ground. The injured person was taken to a hospital.

Officials say one mobile home destroyed, and another was damaged.

Authoritidies didn’t immediately identify the dead or injured or say what might have caused the crash.

