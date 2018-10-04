Georgia: Ex-officer sentenced in death of boy hit by cruiser

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A former police officer in suburban Atlanta has pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle in the 2017 death of a teenager struck by a police cruiser.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Scott Edward York entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges. The former Gwinnett County officer was sentenced to five years, with six months to serve in prison and the rest on probation.

Sixteen-year-old Jose Coreas-Mejia was one of two teens struck when York lost control of his police cruiser while speeding to a pedestrian accident. The victim’s cousin, Joel Melendez-Coreas, suffered minor injuries.

York was subsequently fired.

An investigators found York broke police rules by heading to the accident at 97 mph (156 kph), more than twice the speed limit.

