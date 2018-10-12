Listen Live Sports

Happy campers, and also lots of them, in Maine

October 12, 2018
 
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The numbers indicate that Maine’s campers are indeed happy.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands says a record number of visitors have camped in Maine State Parks this year. The agency says 255,553 campers have been recorded through September, breaking a 2016 record by more than 700.

The state says attendance records have been broken eight times since 2010. Total state park attendance for the year is also 11 percent higher through September than the same period in 2017.

The state attributes the uptick in state park use to good weather, beefed up publicity and Maine’s “fee holiday” for residents.

