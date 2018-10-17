Listen Live Sports

Houston emergency personnel rescue pony from storm drain

October 17, 2018 4:24 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Emergency responders have rescued a pony that was found trapped in a storm drain in southwest Houston.

KPRC-TV reports firefighters sedated the pony during the rescue Wednesday afternoon amid cloudy conditions.

A Houston police officer who had stopped to check on a vehicle tells KPRC that he noticed a nearby manhole cover was off, heard a noise and realized the animal was several feet down in the drain.

Houston firefighters cut open the concrete surrounding the drain, then hoisted the brown and white pony out.

The horse drank some water and was strong enough to walk, even stopping to graze on some nearby grass while being led away and turned over to animal control officials.

Authorities didn’t immediately release further details.

Information from: KPRC-TV, http://www.click2houston.com

