Iowa district cancels high school classes, citing threat

October 10, 2018 12:25 pm
 
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old Iowa boy has been taken into custody following a social media threat that prompted officials to cancel classes at three local high schools.

Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold says the boy is suspected of being involved in a SnapChat message that threatened two of the schools. It alleged he and a friend would make history.

The boy was taken into custody pending a hearing on terrorism threat charges. Leibold says officers are trying to determine whether anyone else was involved.

The Waterloo school district sent messages to parents saying officials learned of a threat Tuesday evening that referenced West and Expo high schools. They worked through the night with police and decided to cancel Wednesday classes.

Classes were also canceled at the district’s third high school. Staff members were also told to stay home.

