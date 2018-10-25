Listen Live Sports

Ivanka Trump discusses child care at Mississippi event

October 25, 2018 5:54 pm
 
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Ivanka Trump says 1 in 3 American families spend at least 20 percent of their household income on child care.

President Donald Trump’s daughter, who’s also a White House adviser, was in Mississippi on Thursday, discussing ways to improve access to affordable, high-quality care.

She and Patricia Greene, who heads the Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau, were among a dozen people taking part in a panel discussion at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport. Others came from business, child care, education and government.

Trump said Mississippi has some of the lowest child care costs in the United States. She also says tax credits are helping make care more affordable.

Greene says quality care is important for young children’s brain development and for keeping parents in the workforce.

