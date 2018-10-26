James ‘Whitey’ Bulger transferred from Florida prison

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has been moved from a federal prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons online inmate log lists the 89-year-old Bulger as an inmate in Oklahoma City but it doesn’t say when he arrived there. The agency on Friday declined to say why Bulger is being moved or where he will be taken.

Attorney J.W. Carney Jr., who defended Bulger, declined to comment.

Bulger is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of participating in 11 murders and related crimes. Among the slayings linked to Bulger was that of Roger Wheeler, who was gunned down outside his country club in Tulsa in 1981.

Bulger was a fugitive for 16 years and was arrested in 2011 in California.

