Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

JFK Library Foundation launches podcast about president

October 3, 2018 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — The JFK Library Foundation has launched a new podcast designed to help bring stories of President John F. Kennedy and his life to new audiences.

The podcast, called JFK35 —because Kennedy was the nation’s 35th president — features library curators, educators, archivists and other guests digging into the materials at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

They give a behind-the-scenes look at JFK’s life and legacy, his experiences in the Navy in World War II, how he wrote some of his most memorable speeches and what inspired him to send astronauts into space.

The podcast will available every other Thursday during the fall and spring. The inaugural podcast tells about the future president’s service during World War II.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor