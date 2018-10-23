Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Jury picks life sentence for Arkansas man convicted in death

October 23, 2018 8:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man convicted in the torture, sexual assault and killing of a 24-year-old woman has been spared the death penalty and sentenced instead to life in prison.

Mark Edward Chumley is one of five people accused in the 2015 killing of Victoria Annabeth Davis. Prosecutors say the group, which includes Davis’ husband, sexually assaulted the woman and connected her body to a battery charger before beating her to death with baseball bats.

Witnesses testified that Chumley thought Davis was trying to implicate him on criminal charges.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a jury convicted Chumley last week of capital murder and sentenced him Monday to life in prison. Chumley’s attorneys had pleaded with jurors to spare his life, saying Chumley’s choices were affected by long-term methamphetamine abuse.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore