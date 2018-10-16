Listen Live Sports

LA County Oks $14.3M payout over deadly deputy shooting

October 16, 2018 9:48 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will pay more than $14.3 million to the family of a man who was mistakenly shot to death in his doorway by a sheriff’s deputy.

City News Service says county supervisors on Tuesday approved the payout to settle a negligence lawsuit filed over the 2014 death of Frank Mendoza.

Mendoza, a 54-year-old grandfather, was shot when he came out of his home in Pico Rivera after a wanted parolee and gang member, Cedric Ramirez, broke into the home and fired at deputies.

Sheriff’s officials say the deputy who killed Ramirez mistakenly thought he was the gunman.

Ramirez hid in the house for eight hours with Mendoza’s wife as a hostage before deputies killed him.

