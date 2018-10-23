Listen Live Sports

Life-or-death decision faces jury in cop killer case

October 23, 2018 3:28 pm
 
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — The decision whether to execute an Army staff sergeant from northern Virginia for killing his wife and a rookie police officer who responded to her 911 call is now in the hands of a jury.

At closing arguments Tuesday in the death-penalty trial of 34-year-old Ronald Hamilton, prosecutors asked jurors to “put him in the grave.” Hamilton has already been convicted of capital murder for the fatal shootings of his wife, Crystal Hamilton, and Officer Ashley Guindon, in 2016. Guindon was working her first shift after being sworn in.

Two other officers who responded to the scene, Jesse Hempen and David McKeown, suffered serious injuries but survived. They testified during the trial and attended Tuesday’s arguments.

Defense lawyers emphasized Hamilton’s service on multiple deployments to Iraq in seeking mercy.

