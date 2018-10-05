Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man accused of stopping train in Nebraska sentenced

October 5, 2018 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 26-year-old Missouri man who pulled an emergency break and prompted panic aboard an Amtrak train in southern Nebraska has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Taylor Michael Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Nebraska.

Wilson pleaded guilty in July to a single terrorism count and a weapons count after investigators found a cache of guns hidden in his Missouri home. In exchange, other counts were dropped.

Prosecutors say Wilson was armed with a handgun, knife and hammer when he pulled the brake in a secure area of the Chicago-bound locomotive in October 2017. The incident occurred after Wilson got into an argument with a black passenger.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wilson said he was high on drugs at the time and had no terroristic intensions.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor