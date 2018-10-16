Listen Live Sports

Man accused of trying to kidnap girl at Orlando airport

October 16, 2018 8:15 am
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 49-year-old man is accused of trying to kidnap an 8-year-old girl at Orlando International Airport.

Witnesses told police that on Saturday night Alfredo Sanchez grabbed the child as she was standing with her parents near the east checkpoint of terminal B.

An arrest affidavit says the girl was screaming as Sanchez tried walking away with her. Witnesses say Sanchez yelled, “This is my girl.”

Alexis Vargas tells the Orlando Sentinel that he and another man intervened, pinning Sanchez to the ground while they waited for police to arrive. The 63-year-old Vargas says he put Sanchez in a “choke hold.”

Police said the girl was not physically injured but was “obviously traumatized mentally.”

Sanchez is charged with attempted kidnapping and remains at the Orange County Jail.

