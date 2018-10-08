Listen Live Sports

Man allegedly posts video of how to remove an ankle monitor

October 8, 2018 5:16 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with a felony after he allegedly filmed himself removing an ankle monitor and then posted the video on Facebook.

Thirty-three-year-old Dustin Burns of Springfield was charged last week with tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

The video shows someone using a butter knife and screwdriver to remove an ankle monitor. The man advises viewers to remove the ankle monitor without damaging it to avoid hefty fines.

The Springfield News-Leader reports court records show Burns pleaded guilty to violating a restraining order earlier this year and was placed on probation.

Court records show warrants were issued this summer after several probation violations were filed against Burns. He has been in the Greene County jail since Aug. 28.

He does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

