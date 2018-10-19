Listen Live Sports

Man arrested for threats that closed Kentucky school system

October 19, 2018 12:06 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a heavily armed man was arrested after authorities uncovered evidence of a “valid and imminent” threat that prompted a rural school district to cancel classes Friday.

State police say 20-year-old Dylan Jarrell was arrested Thursday evening and authorities found a gun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine and a detailed plan of attack in his possession.

Jarrell lives near Anderson County High School in Lawrenceburg and schools were closed in the Anderson County school system.

Authorities say Jarrell previously was questioned by the FBI in May over social media threats to a school in Tennessee. A court record says he’s been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and harassing communications. He was being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

