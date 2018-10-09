Listen Live Sports

Man convicted in shooting death of boy, 3, in Kansas City

October 9, 2018 7:17 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted in a drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy.

A Jackson County jury on Tuesday found 26-year-old Dominque Marchbanks guilty of second-degree murder in the May 2015 death of Amorian S.L. Hale.

Marchbanks also was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The Kansas City Star reports that Marchbanks is the first of three men to go to trial in the case.

Murder charges are pending against SirTerry Stevenson and Sulif Wilkins.

Prosecutors say Amorian was asleep when bullets from an assault-style rifle were fired into his family’s Kansas City home. A bullet struck the boy in the head, killing him instantly.

Two adults and three other children in the home were not injured.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

