Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man denies using child as human shield in fight with police

October 2, 2018 7:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man denies using his 7-year-old daughter as a human shield.

The Dominion Post reports a deputy followed a girl’s screams outside a lake house in February and spotted 42-year-old Scott Alan Shahan and his daughter offshore, on a floating dock that had been untethered.

A criminal complaint says Shahan threatened to kill himself and his daughter, jumped in the lake, got naked and fought with a deputy and a trooper who rowed out to save them.

Shahan was released, then arrested for domestic assault, escaped, was re-arrested, sent to a mental health facility and is now jailed in Kentucky on unrelated charges.

Advertisement

His attorney Lance Rollo asked Monday for mental health evaluation after entering a not-guilty plea to child abuse and attempting to disarm a police officer.

___

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Strike Team ready for Hurricane Michael