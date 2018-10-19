Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man dies, another loses arm when crane overturns in Kansas

October 19, 2018 10:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — A man was killed and another lost an arm when a mobile crane overturned at a roofing job site in northeast Kansas.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the men were in a lift basket 30 feet (9 meters) from the ground Wednesday afternoon when the crane toppled over in Holton.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 66-year-old John Zibell was killed. The surviving man was taken to a hospital about 80 miles (130 kilometers) away in Kansas City, Kansas. His arm was amputated.

Morse says the workers were using the crane to access the roof of a three-story house. He says it was sitting on sloped ground that was soft from recent rains. Federal officials are investigating.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Morse described what happened as “traumatic, grim and horrid.”

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers