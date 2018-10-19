Listen Live Sports

Man found dead in Florida with head stuck in car window

October 19, 2018 8:44 am
 
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was found dead with his head stuck in a partially closed car window.

The News-Press reports that a Lee County Electric Cooperative worker spotted 56-year-old Julio Rosado Gonzalez in front of a Lehigh Acres home Monday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the power company employee told deputies he saw Gonzalez standing by the car in Gonzalez’s driveway. They say the employee reported seeing Gonzalez bent over with his head and neck inside the car and stuck between a partially closed window.

A rescue crew responded and confirmed the man’s death. It wasn’t immediately known how the man became stuck. A relative told deputies she last saw Gonzalez working on the car about a half-hour before he was found dead.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

