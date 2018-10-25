Listen Live Sports

Man guilty of quadruple murder in DC mansion slayings

October 25, 2018 9:09 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland man has been found guilty in the slayings of a wealthy Washington couple, their son and their housekeeper in 2015.

News outlets report that 37-year-old Daron Wint was convicted Thursday on all 20 counts he faced, including multiple counts of murder.

Forty-six-year-old Savvas Savopoulos, 47-year-old Amy Savopoulos, 10-year-old Philip Savopoulos and 57-year-old Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa were found dead in May 2015 after the family’s mansion was set on fire.

Prosecutors said Wint was a former employee at a Savopoulos family business who broke into the home, held the victims hostage and then killed them after the delivery of a $40,000 ransom. The victims were beaten with baseball bats and stabbed repeatedly before their bodies were doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Wint faces a potential life sentence without the possibility of release.

