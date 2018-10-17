Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Man pleads no contest in killing future mother-in-law

October 17, 2018 4:45 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man who allegedly shot and stabbed his future mother-in-law days before his wedding pleaded no contest in her death.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Jeffrey Scullin Jr. shot his fiancee’s mother and stabbed her more than 30 times last October, five days before he was supposed to get married.

Scullin pleaded no contest Wednesday to aggravated murder and other charges in the killing of Melinda Pleskovic.

The plea came the same day Scullin was set to go on trial after a judge ruled against throwing out his confession.

Scullin’s attorney says he still maintains his innocence.

Prosecutors said Wednesday Scullin staged a series of break-ins during the weeks before the killing at a home in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville where he lived with the Pleskovic family.

