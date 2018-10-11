Man who escaped from police in ’94 arrested again

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a convicted sex offender whose escape from New York State Police in the mid-1990s launched a 13-day manhunt has been arrested for violating parole.

The Post-Star in Glens Falls reports 57-year-old Joel O’Keefe was arrested Wednesday after police received complaints from women in Glen Falls and Saratoga Springs. Police say O’Keefe failed to notify his parole officer and acted inappropriately.

O’Keefe escaped from troopers in Saratoga County in September 1994 as he was being transported back to jail from court. He was recaptured in Bennington, Vermont, after a restaurant employee recognized him.

Corrections authorities say O’Keefe used a water pistol painted black in a 2001 escape attempt as he was transported back to an Elmira prison from a medical appointment.

He’s being held in jail. It couldn’t be determined from authorities if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Post-Star, http://www.poststar.com

