Michigan man returning to Wisconsin to face charges from ’75

October 25, 2018 5:03 pm
 
CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of killing his wife 43 years ago has waived extradition and will voluntarily return to Wisconsin to face charges.

The Cheboygan Daily Tribune reports 82-year-old Richard Gale Pierce of Cheboygan signed the waiver of extradition during a court hearing Thursday. He’s being held at Cheboygan County Jail pending his return to Wisconsin.

Pierce’s attorney, Joe Kwiatkowski, says his client has known about the Wisconsin investigation for years and has cooperated with authorities.

Pierce faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of disinterment of the dead in connection with the death of his wife, 35-year-old Carol Jean Pierce . She disappeared from the couple’s trailer home in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, in September 1975. Her body has never been found.

