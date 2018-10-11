Listen Live Sports

Ministers call for firing of officer who arrested black teen

October 11, 2018 5:01 am
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A group of black ministers is calling for the firing of a white school resource officer who arrested a black teenage girl at her middle school in North Carolina.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Winston-Salem police Officer Tyler McCormick arrested 14-year-old Rockell Baldwin this month. Baldwin’s mother, Tamkea McLean, also called Wednesday for McCormick’s firing.

A short clip of the arrest shared online shows McCormick and Baldwin on the ground in a parking lot. Baldwin is heard screaming for help while McCormick handcuffs her.

Baldwin says she was calling her mother and walked past McCormick, who tried to trip her. Chief Catrina Thompson says McCormick was responding to a fight when he arrested Baldwin. She says his body camera recorded the interaction. But that footage isn’t public record under state law.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

