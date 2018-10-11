Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Murder charge reduced for officer who shot black man in back

October 11, 2018 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A murder charge has been reduced against a white Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a black man after a confrontation over a dirt bike last year.

A judge on Thursday reduced a first-degree murder charge against Ryan Pownall to a third-degree charge. He also granted bail, set at $500,000.

Police say Pownall confronted 30-year-old David Jones in June 2017 for riding a dirt bike on a city street, frisked him and felt a gun. After a scuffle, Pownall’s gun jammed when he tried to shoot Jones.

Jones fled, throwing his gun. Pownall fired again and fatally shot Jones in the back.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Pownall’s attorney says the judge made the right decision, and believes a jury will find the shooting was justified.

Pownall has since been fired.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown