New York City waives taxi owner fees amid suicides, hardship

October 29, 2018 10:40 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is waiving nearly $20 million in fees owed by taxi cab owners in an effort to ease their financial burden after a string of driver suicides.

Taxi and Limousine Commissioner Meera Joshi tells Monday’s New York Post that it’s prudent to pause collection of the fees “at a time when every penny counts” for taxi owners.

Seven drivers have died by suicide in the city this year.

Advocates say the death points to continuing hardships faced by drivers since the advent of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft.

Before the reprieve, owners of the city’s 13,500 cabs had been on the hook this week for $2,200 in biennial fees, inspection charges and a $10 medallion renewal.

A city councilman is looking to find ways to help drivers and owners out of debt.

