No arrest, but prosecutor looking at gunfire by ex-officer

October 14, 2018 4:18 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A district attorney in Louisiana is examining the case of a Baton Rouge police officer who was fired after shooting at a motorist.

Police said they found no probable cause to arrest former officer Yuseff Hamadeh, who was with the department for two years. District Attorney Hillar Moore said Friday he will examine the case and determine whether it should go to a grand jury.

The Advocate reports that Hamadeh was fired Thursday after an investigation into the Aug. 7 shooting during a traffic stop.

Hamadeh initially reported that he shot at 21-year-old Raheem Howard because Howard first fired at him. Officials later said no evidence supported the officer’s claims.

Moore dropped the case against Howard, who was initially jailed on a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.

