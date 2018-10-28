Listen Live Sports

No trials in Texas biker fight until new prosecutor starts

October 28, 2018 2:39 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has delayed the second trial stemming from a chaotic 2015 shooting outside a Waco restaurant involving rival biker clubs and police that left nine people dead.

The decision to postpone the Nov. 5 trial of Timothy Shayne Satterwhite on riot and weapons charges means the year will end without anyone standing trial over the deadliest biker shooting in U.S. history.

More than 150 people were indicted following the mayhem at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, but the majority of cases have been dismissed. The only case that went to trial ended last year with jurors deadlocked.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports the postponement of Satterwhite’s case could indicate it’s heading toward a settlement under a new district attorney scheduled to take office in January.

