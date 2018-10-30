Listen Live Sports

Off-duty Maryland officer shoots driver who struck him

October 30, 2018 7:23 am
 
PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer working security at a Maryland strip mall shot a driver who hit him with an SUV.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson tells news outlets the officer was investigating a report that an SUV was being driven erratically Monday night.

Vinson says the officer stopped and talked to the driver near the mall’s grocery store, but at some point the driver accelerated. The officer was either hit by the vehicle or dragged, causing him to be struck by an oncoming car.

The officer fired at the SUV’s driver, who crashed into another car before coming to a stop.

The officer is expected to survive. The SUV driver was shot in his upper body and is in “grave condition.”

No identities have been released.

