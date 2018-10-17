Deputy shot, suspect killed in Tennessee shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man was killed and a deputy was wounded in a shooting outside a Tennessee apartment complex.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the complex early Wednesday to search for Keyshon Parham, who had several active felony warrants. Parham was a suspect in an Oct. 9 shooting that wounded three people.

TBI says Parham ran away when deputies entered an apartment. Deputies chased Parham and authorities say Parham was shot in an altercation during the foot chase.

A deputy was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. TBI says he is in non-critical condition.

TBI says two deputies fired their weapons. The wounded deputy was not one of them. None of the deputies involved has been identified.

