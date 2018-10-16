Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Official: Tennessee woman, 4 kids killed in murder-suicide

October 16, 2018 6:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee official says a mother and four children have been found shot to death at a home in Columbia.

Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper tells news outlets that the family died in an apparent murder-suicide. The dead children, who ranged in age from 8 to 16, and woman were found by a family member Monday evening. Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said it was an “isolated” crime and while nobody else is suspected, they will do a full investigation.

Rowland says the children, three girls and one boy, were homeschooled, and there were no previous reports of violence at the home. Authorities haven’t released the identities of those involved.

Investigators were still at the scene early Tuesday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

This story corrects the state to Tennessee.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1